JoAnn I. Kelln, 87
JoAnn I. Kelln, 87, of The Renaissance, DePere, formerly of Fremont, died on March 12, 2022.
JoAnn was born on June 25, 1934, in Cedarburg. She attended Cedarburg High School. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fremont. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 391, Fremont.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kelln, and her son, Larry Kelln of Fremont; also her parents, Harry and Edna Keller, and her sister Jean Frank, all of Cedarburg.
Survivors include her daughter Lori Kelln of Richland Center; sisters Judith Adams of Jackson and Janet Lauer of Grafton; her greatly loved grandchildren Lonnie (Debra) Hansen, Lynnette (Shawn) Reid, and LuAnn (Christopher) Moen; also six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home, W63N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Honor Flight or The American Legion Auxiliary Fremont Post 391.
Dear Mom, all my love and gratitude for all you have done for me.