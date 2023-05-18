Joanne B. Eick, 91
Joanne B, Eick, of Boulder Junction, formerly of Mequon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 10th, at Marshfield Hospital in Weston. Joanne was born September 22, 1931 in Marion County, Missouri. After the family moved to Wisconsin, Joanne graduated from Washington High School.
Joanne met Harold, the love of her life, while riding horses on the bridle trails in Milwaukee. They were married on January 22, 1955 and moved to Mequon, where they raised their 3 children in a home filled with fun, love and animals.
Over the years, Joanne worked for several different businesses, two of which she owned with Harold. When they moved to Boulder Junction, they started Goose Creek and made shaker furniture. There Joanne used her artistic talents to carve, paint and finish all of the furniture and decorative items that Harold created.
Joanne was always involved in her church. Some of the best times were when she and Harold were Youth Group leaders. They were “Mom and Dad” to all.
Joanne was a loving Mom and Grandma. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it was to go sit around the fire, play cards or just have coffee and talk. She was very proud of all of her grandchildren and their accomplishments. In later years, Joanne enjoyed her time reading, watching the birds at the feeders, taking care of her flowers and playing solitaire on her Kindle. However, family always came first.
Joanne is survived by her husband Harold: children Kurt (Sally), Lori (Dale), Keith (Jody): grandchildren Emily, Jessica, Andy (Krista), Luke, Kala, and Katie.
Funeral services will be held at the Community Church of Boulder Junction on Saturday, May 27 th . Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00, with the funeral service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Jude will be appreciated.