Joanne E. Gundrum, 84
Joanne E. Gundrum passed away in the arms of the love of her life, Kenny, on Saturday, February 12, 2022. She was 84 years old. Joanne was born in Grafton on April 19, 1937, to parents Wilmer and Julia (Eernisse) Retzer.
Joanne grew up in Port Washington and graduated from high school there. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Gundrum on November 17, 1956, at St. Mary’s Church in Port Washington. They moved to and raised their three children in Grafton.
Joanne will be remembered as a caring, loving, and faithful servant of God. She instilled that faith in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Nothing meant more to Joanne than spending time with Kenny and their children. She had the heart of an angel and was caring, thoughtful, and loving. She loved to host, cook, and entertain. Joanne and Ken opened their home unconditionally to family and friends alike. Whether she was preparing her homemade lasagna, beef stroganoff, beef roast dinner, or Kenny’s favorite, ring bologna, she always made it with love. Joanne created many traditions that will continue on, especially during the Christmas season. Nothing made her happier than finding that perfect gift for each family member. Joanne was funny, outgoing, sensitive, spontaneous, loving and especially loyal. In her earlier years, she enjoyed skiing, biking, traveling, bowling, and occasionally spending a little time with the slot machines. Sheepshead was always a favorite along with a good old-fashioned beverage.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children Daniel (Bonnie) Gundrum, Todd Gundrum, Lori (Ted) Haischer; grandchildren Ryan (Tara) Gundrum, Jason (Meredith) Gundrum, Mark (Danielle) Gundrum, Kenny (Kayla) Gundrum, William Gundrum, Lori (Charles) Kelley, Ben (Lindsey) Haischer, Rebecca (Mitch) Hansen and Anna (Jordan) Lynch; 14 great-grandchildren, and brother Bill (Judy) Retzer. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Claude Wollner.
A funeral service will be held at Freidens Church, 454 N. Milwaukee St., Port Washington, on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Pastor Brandon Lemons will officiate. Family will receive visitors from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Freidens Church in Port Washington or St. Joseph Catholic School in Grafton are appreciated.
The family wishes to thank Hamilton House, Kathy Hospice and Cindy Wollner for their care, love and support.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.