Joanne M. Fenske, 90
Born to eternal life on June 24, 2022 at age 90. Beloved wife for sixty-seven years of the late Russell W.; she is predeceased by her parents Rose and Nathan Pereles, her sister Kathleen R. Bloemers and her brother-in-law Ronald G. Fenske. She is further survived by her brother-in-law Roger K. Bloemers and her sister-in-law Sharon J. Fenske.
Mother of Mark R. (Laura), Cole N. (Jody), and Kristen A.; Grandmother of Russell and David Haxton, Rachel Fenske, Benjamin Fenske and Nathan Olson. Step-grandmother of Sarah (Sean) McDermott and Amanda Olejniczak. Step-great-grandmother of William McDermott, Avery McDermott, Caleb Olejniczak and Beckett Olejniczak.
Further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Born in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Jo was very proud of her Norwegian ancestry. She graduated from Lutheran High School Milwaukee (Class of 49!) and attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota (Um Yah Yah!). Early in her adult life, she was private secretary at Marshall & Illsley bank, Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance company and the law office of Nathan Pereles, Jr., as well as a data reduction analyst at Bell Aircraft in Buffalo, New York.
Her greatest joy was raising her family and her strong Lutheran faith. She loved watching her family grow, serving as den mother to the cub scouts, taking her children to countless piano, clarinet, trumpet and flute lessons, and attending many concerts. She was a long-time member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church Mequon participating over the years in altar guild, lady’s guild, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir and playing the organ among other activities.
She was active in the community in a host of organizations including the Mequon/Thiensville Library League, Mequon Women’s Club, and the Milwaukee Athletic Club.
She enjoyed baking Norwegian cookies and lefse, knitting, and reading. She greatly enjoyed her summer home (Stone House by the Lake) and traveled with her husband to all fifty states and over forty countries around the world.
She was indeed blessed by the Lord and by her loving family as she tried to prepare herself to meet her Savior and is now with her loved ones once again.
Visitation on Saturday, July 2 from 9 am - 11 am with Funeral Service at 11 am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church., 11313 N. Riverland Road, Mequon. If desired, memorials appreciated to the American Diabetes Association or Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon is serving the family. www.schmidtandbartelt.com (262) 241-8085