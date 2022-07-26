Joel Miziul, 61
Known to close friends as "Skitz."
Preceded in death by close friend Susan Marks.
Born August 6, 1960. Passed away July 3, 2022.
Joel was born in Milwaukee, and the family moved to Mequon in 1966. He attended Homestead High School. He later moved back to Milwaukee, then Beaver Dam, and finally returned to Milwaukee. The last 8 years he lived in Green Bay, close to his younger sister Tia. They had a strong bond.
Joel was from a family of 11 children. In order of age, they were Sharon, JoAnne, Maxine, Diane, Paul, Merryl, Mark, Daniel, David, Joel and Tia.
Joel and his 4 brothers were very active in many sports. Being the youngest, Joel had to push himself to be at the same level as his older brothers. As the brothers and Joel entered their 20's, it was well known he had become the most talented of all his brothers, in strength, power, speed and abilities. He learned to be tough because of his competition.
Joel was known for his huge heart and his constant giving to those in need. He was constantly doing volunteer work when people asked him for help.
One person remarked, "If you would ask Joel for the shirt off his back, he would give it to you, even if he had none left to replace it with."
Joel was a crazy, dedicated loyal Packer fan, and Sundays were spent in hopes of one more Packer win. From above, he would still be telling us "Go Pack Go."
The Miziul family had close ties to the Thiermann family of Mequon. All in all, the 5 Miziul brothers and 6 Thiermann brothers (and a sister) were all family - all brothers.
Burial will be at Good Hope Cemetery in Greenfield, near Milwaukee. among family. A "Celebration of Life" is planned for family and friends.