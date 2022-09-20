Joel S. Hackert, 65
Joel S. Hackert peacefully passed away on August 5, 2022 at Kathy’s Hospice in West Bend, WI at the age of 65.
Joel was born on April 7, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald Hackert and Audrey (nee Heberer) Hackert. Joel spent many years as an employee at International Paper in Cedarburg, WI and at UWM-Washington County in West Bend, WI. Joel had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. Aside from enjoying and loving to play chess, he was also a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers — he never missed watching their games.
Joel is survived by his sisters Linda and Maxine, his brother Scott and Jody (nee Kloehn), and his brother Eric and Christa (nee Brandt). He is further survived and remembered as their dear “Uncle Joe” by his nephews, Cole (Tracy) Hackert, Cullen (Angie) Hackert, Kyle Hackert and his niece, Ashley Hackert. Joel also has several great nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends at Village Pointe Commons, whose lives were touched by Joel’s kind heart.
Joel was preceded in death by his beloved parents Ronald and Audrey (nee Heberer) Hackert.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 — 4:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory W63N527 Hanover Ave. Cedarburg. Rev. Vicki Simon officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM.
The family requests that memorials be given to Interfaith Caregivers of Ozaukee County Inc. who helped Joel so many times over the years. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.