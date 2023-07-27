John Albin Bandurski, 97
John Albin Bandurski, of Cedarburg, was born to Eternal Life on Sunday, July 23, 2023. John, 97, was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 1, 1926. He is survived by Judith, his loving wife the past 22 years. His first wife of 46 years, Marilyn, preceded him in death in February 2000, as did his parents, Walter and Florence, a sister, Virginia, and brothers Edwin and Ronald earlier.
John is further survived by a daughter Debbie (Mark) Kastner, Lenoir, NC; sons, Jeffrey (Jane), Mequon, WI and Michael (Daisy), Spotsylvania, VA; granddaughters Jennifer (Jorge) Colato, Kristen (Daniel) Bandurski and Katie (John) Bandurski, along with grandsons Jeremy Kastner and Jonathan (Kristin) Kastner and great-grandchildren Mark, Nicholas and Elizabeth Colato, Julie, Matthew and Emma Kastner, and Jacob Bandurski. John will be fondly missed by Judith’s five children, Christopher (Sonia) Wachholz, Karen Wachholz, Kenneth (Karen) Wachholz, Clayton (Raquel) Wachholz and Steven (Jackie) Wachholz, and grandchildren Kyle, Nicolas, Eva and Margot Wachholz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held this Friday, July 28, at St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington Street, Grafton, at 11:30 am. Entombment with Military Honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon. The family will greet relatives and friends Friday at the Church from 10:30 am until the time of Service.
A Navy veteran in Hawaii following Pearl Harbor, John was an active parishioner, usher, and Eucharistic Minister for many years.
The families would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton who cared for John.
Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg, Michael Schramka Associate, is assisting the family.