John Arthur Speaker, 91
December 11, 1931 - June 7, 2023
John Arthur Speaker passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2023 at age 91. John was born on December 11, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI to John W. Speaker and Phyllis (Mack) Speaker. He grew up an only child in Whitefish Bay and graduated from University School of Milwaukee in 1950. He attended UW-Madison to study engineering and was a proud member of Chi Phi Fraternity.
He fell in love with and married Carol J. Bulin in 1956 and was a supportive and loving husband for over 67 years. Together, they called Mequon home for over 65 years and were embedded into the community. He was a family man and spent his free time with his wife, children and six grandchildren. John’s mother, Phyllis, lived to be 100 and was very influential in his life.
John, known as ‘Jack’ at work, was an engineer at heart. He began working at a young age at the family business his father started in 1935. During his 40+ year career, he helped transform the modest automotive aftermarket business to a growing custom vehicular lighting corporation. He was a passionate, hands-on leader, who looked out for his employees and customers and ingrained quality, loyalty, and integrity in the business for years to come. He especially valued and fostered relationships with his employees and customers. He proudly transitioned the business to his two sons in the early 2000s.
Aside from work, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage. He had a special love for dogs and history and was known to enjoy a good martini. John enjoyed family gatherings and socializing. He appreciated a good joke and had a soft spot for life’s simple pleasures. John lived his faith and was a long-time member of Fox Point Lutheran Church. He traveled the world from Greece to Germany. He loved warm weather and especially loved spending time on the beach and swimming on Sanibel Island, FL.
Beloved husband of the late Carol J. Speaker; Loving father of Timothy (Nancy) Speaker and James (Christine) Speaker; Devoted grandfather to Jason Speaker, Melissa (Matt) Bartlett, Lucas (Elizabeth) Speaker, Michael Speaker, Alex (Fiancé Katie) Speaker, and Allison (FiancŽ Thomas) Speaker; Proud great-grandfather to Samantha Bartlett. Further survived by friends and his business legacy.
A heartfelt thank you to John’s care providers, Kellie & Lisa, for their time spent with John and care that they provided.
The family held a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society - Ozaukee Campus, 630 W. Dekora St. Saukville WI 53080.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon serving the family 262-241-8085 www.schmidtandbartelt.com.