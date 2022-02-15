John Frank Lempke, 79
John Frank Lempke, loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin and friend, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
John was born in Milwaukee on August 23, 1942 to Joan and Frank Lempke. He was married to Carol for over 50 years, and together they raised four children: Matt (Aimee) Lempke, Melissa (Mat) Lien, Melanie (Rustin) Werth, and Mike (Corrine) Lempke. John was blessed with ten grandchildren: Mason, Gavin, Addison, Hannah, Braeden, Lauren, Coleton, Ryan, Eli and Emily.
John was raised in Mequon. He graduated from Shorewood High School and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. At the age of 26, he met his loving wife, Carol, and they were married on May 1, 1971. They started their life together in Cedarburg, later moving to Grafton. John retired from his successful real estate appraisal business at the age of 72. His greatest enjoyment in his retirement came from spending time with all of his grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 16, at 6:00 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton, the Rev. Mark Wagner officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. Interment will be at Trinity S. Mequon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Father Flanagan’s Boys Town at www.boystown.com, or Our Savior Lutheran Church at www.oursaviorgrafton.org.
