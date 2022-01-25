John Henry Kohlmeier, 78
John Henry Kohlmeier passed away in the comfort of his home on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the age of 78.
John was born on May 11, 1943, in Kenosha. He attended St. Mark’s K-8 and St. Joseph High School in Kenosha. Upon graduation from high school, John joined the Air Force (Loring Air Force Base, Maine), where he served four years as an aircraft mechanic on B-52’s. He continued his education at Kenosha Technical Institute and completed his degree at the Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1972. John worked for Kearney and Trecker and Giddings and Lewis as a mechanical engineer in Milwaukee and Fond du Lac.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Verna. He is survived by his beloved wife, MaryAnn (Eidsor), with whom he shared 53 happy years. He was the dear father of Michael and David (Jessica); grandfather to Paige, Ava, Ashton, Tyler, and Gabriel. Brothers Al (Judy), Bob (Kathy), and sister Mary (Larry).
He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends, John’s life was well-lived, and he loved to help others. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on clocks.
There was nothing he couldn’t fix.
The family is deeply grateful for the exceptional care given at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Oncology Department and Dr. Douglas Puffer and Dr. Dirk Steinert. Additionally, Horizon Health Care staff helped make it possible to keep John at home. Special thanks to Tamera, Rebecca, and Netta.
Visitation will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road in Mequon, on January 29 from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m., with Mass to follow at 12:00 p.m. Mass will be livestreamed at www.lumenchristiparish.org. A celebration of John’s life will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church in the St. James Hall, following Mass. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorials and flowers should be sent to Lumen Christi Catholic Church.
