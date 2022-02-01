John ‘Jack’ C. Gallagher, 85
John “Jack” C. Gallagher of Cedarburg passed away on January 24, 2022, at the age of 85. He is cherished always by his wife of 44 years, Marilyn; and his children Teri (Greg) Weeger, the late Michael, Scott (Cheryl) Lindberg, and Kristin (Jeffrey) Erdmann. He is a loved brother, grandpa, uncle, and friend.
Visitation on Tuesday, February 8, 11:30 a.m. until memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.