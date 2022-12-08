John ‘Jack’ Martin Janke, 79
John “Jack” Martin Janke, 79, a resident of Cape Coral, FL for the past 18 years, formerly of Menomonee Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in Cape Coral. He was born November 20, 1943 in Port Washington to Harold and Linda Janke, now deceased.
Jack served his country as a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Halquist Stone as a heavy equipment operator and retired from this position after 30 years. In his retirement, Jack could be found either happily at the helm of his boat, or content in a chair reading a book while enjoying the Florida heat and humidity. Faith was an incredibly important part of Jack’s life. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Coral.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sally Janke of Cape Coral; children, Eric Janke of Cape Coral, Craig Currier (Kristina) of Kokomo, IN, Carri Maliborski (Andrew) of Menomonee Falls, and Christi Fredrick (Kyle) of Pittsburgh, PA; siblings, James Janke (Patricia) of NH, Beverly Schotts (Dennis) of Grafton, and Michael Janke (Patti) of West Bend; several nieces and nephews; as well as grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, Trevor, Paige, and Hayden.
Graveside services were held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Sarasota National, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241 with military honors presented.
Memorial contributions in memory of John Martin Janke are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Trinity Lutheran Church, 706 SW 6th Ave., Cape Coral, FL 33991.