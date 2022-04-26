John ‘Jack’ S. Bublitz, 86
John “Jack” S. Bublitz of Grafton passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, April 24, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born April 12, 1936, in Wauwatosa to Edward and Edna Bublitz
Jack attended grade school at a one-room schoolhouse on Pleasant Valley Road and graduated Grafton High School with the Class of 1953 in the top 20 of the class.
Jack attended Business College in Phoenix, AZ, and went on to Graduate School of Banking in Madison, WI. He began his career in banking in 1961 as cashier at Grafton State Bank, retiring in 1996 a vice president of Chase Bank. In the late 1960s, he was in partnership with Fer-til Compost in Union Grove. After retiring from banking, he organized tours with Riteway Bus Service traveling with groups for pleasure.
For many years he cashiered for Bast Auction Service. Jack also served in the United States Army in a 6-year program 1957 with an honorable discharge in 1963.
He was a charter member of the Grafton Jaycees, a member of Toastmasters, a member of both of Grafton Lions Club and New Berlin Lions Club.
Jack and Vi especially loved traveling together. They accomplished traveling to 48 of the 50 states and numerous foreign countries, their most favorites being Germany and Switzerland.
Jack will be remembered for his ongoing sense of humor, the laughter he brought to all and the many personal quips we promise to carry forward.
On March 9, 1963, Jack married Vi (nee Pierre) in Port Washington. Their 59-year marriage was blessed with 3 daughters, Carrie (Randy) Bublitz-Cardarella, Julie (Brett Rideout) Weiss, Jill (Brian Schultz) Bublitz. He was the very proud Grandpa of Kashten and Travis Cardarella, Sylvia (Nathan) Frazier, Kellen Weiss, Ryan (Krystal) Commons, Lane (Melissa) Goeman and Cale Goeman.
He is further survived by sister Donna Wedereit, brother Timm (Hazel) Bublitz and sister Margaret “Peg” Dettmering; brother-in-law, Eugene (the late Judy) Pierre, Audrey (Jim) Andraski and Tom (Lynn) Pierre; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Ambrose and Gertrude Pierre; brother Rodney (Marion) Bublitz, Joanne (Paul) Conwell, Paul, Neil and Phillip Bublitz; and infant granddaughter, Cassandra M. Cardarella.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Aurora Heart Health Clinic and Cedar Community for their genuine loving care throughout the years and up until the time of his passing.
They family will receive visitors at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton, on Friday April 29, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.; Mass of Christian burial service following at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated. Burial will take place following the funeral Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery, in Grafton, with military honors.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family.