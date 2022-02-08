John R. Wiese, 90
Jack Wiese was born on the family homestead on Ellenbecker Road in Thiensville on December 24, 1931, to Edwin Wiese and Elsie Klug. After graduating from Cedarburg High School, Jack enrolled at Carroll College where he met Nancy Walsh, his wife of 66 years. During his senior year, he was inducted into the Army and served two years at Fort Knox as the company photographer.
In 1961, Jack began his career with Northwestern Mutual and spent the next 50 years with the company as an agent and financial planner. He became the first District Agent in Ozaukee County, recruiting and training agents while maintaining personal production. A true “people person” with a penchant for serving others, Jack gave back to the community throughout his life. He was a Rotarian since 1961 and served as president. He also was a bank board of director for 30 years, beginning with Thiensville State Bank, which eventually merged with M&I Bank. He also served on Carroll University’s Board of Trustees for 15 years. Additional volunteer positions included first board president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee County, first president of Portal Industries, and a member of Ducks Unlimited (though he never hunted nor owned a gun until he won one in a raffle.) A member of Crossroads Presbyterian Church for 63 years, he served as elder, senior high advisor, 7th grade teacher, PNC, and chairman of several stewardship committees. In later years, he enjoyed singing in festival choirs and especially loved ushering. And always, for every organization, he was an active fundraiser.
Jack embraced each day with optimism, enthusiasm, and a smile. Busy as he was, he always found time for his family and his passions. An avid and talented photographer, he had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. Golf, tennis, and skiing were favorite hobbies, as was attending Brewers and Packers games. Over the years, he and Nancy took many trips, the best out to Tucson, AZ, to visit their two granddaughters.
Jack is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter Lynn (Gregg) Sneyd; son Doug; and granddaughters Hannah Sneyd and Elle Sneyd. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Carl Wiese and his sister Camilla Gruenwald.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W. Chapel Hill Road, Mequon, WI 53097, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials in Jack’s name be made to Crossroads Presbyterian Church Foundation or Carroll University, 100 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
