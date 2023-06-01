John Steffen, 74
Mr. John Steffen, of Grafton, passed away in the evening hours of Monday, May 29, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old.
John was born in Port Washington on August 8, 1948, son of John G. and Regina (nee Weber) Steffen. He grew up in the Dacada and Random Lake area, graduating from Random Lake High School with the class of 1966. After high school John attended MATC and became a Journeyman Machine Repairman. He worked for Tecumseh Power Products, Briggs and Stratton, and Harley-Davidson Motor Company, where he retired from in 2013.
On August 12, 1979, he married Cynthia Janke in Grafton.
John was a member of First Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. He loved golf and played for many years in the Bogie Men league at Hawthorne Hills Golf Course. He also enjoyed camping, traveling, spending time with his grandchildren and watching them participate in sports.
John is survived by his wife Cindy, his four children: Kelley (Hendrik) Braaksma, Katie (Chris Refinski) Steffen, Erin (Marvin) Burg, and Shane (Staci) Steffen. He is further survived by 13 grandchildren: Alexander, Trinity, Savana, Jesse, Sophia, Skyler, Colin, Elena, Eric, Tristan, Liam, Corben, and Ian, three brothers: James (Bonnie) Steffen, Jeff (Ann) Steffen, and Jay (Lynda) Steffen, his father-in-law Ken Janke, brothers-in-law: Michael (Ornella) Janke, Patrick (Joanne) Janke, and Jonathan (Karen) Janke, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Regina Steffen, his brother Joel Steffen, and his mother-in-law Vivian Janke.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 5 PM at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg.
Visitation will take place at the church on Friday the 2nd from 3-4:45 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Immanuel Lutheran Church Guardian Angel Fund.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg is honored to serve the Steffen family.