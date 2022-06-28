Joseph C. Krautkramer, 78
9/28/1943 - 6/21/2022
Joe passed away in his sleep surrounded by family after a 19-year battle with COPD. He is survived by his son Michael, sister Mary Moeri, brother-in-law Charles Moeri, brother Dan and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his mother and father Lois and Lester Krautkramer and his brother Fred.
Joe lived most of his life in the Thiensville-Mequon area. He graduated from Dominican High School in 1961 and briefly attended UWM, majoring in the card game Sheepshead, much to the dismay of his parents.|
Joe worked for Firestone with his late father and then for Coca-Cola for many years. He ended his working career with the Amato Automotive Group and enjoyed working there for many years until his health issues led to his retirement.
Joe loved automobile racing, specifically Midget open wheel racing. He became hooked into the sport by attending races at the Brown County fairgrounds with his maternal Grandfather when he was very young. Joe was a car owner and then became an owner/driver, winning the Rookie of the Year award from the Badger Midget Racing Association in 1969. Joe stayed active as a driver through the 1977 season. Once his son was born he gave up the steering wheel. He remained active as an officer of the Badger Midget Association after his driving days were over and had many friendships through racing. Joe attended many races for all types of cars including over 15 trips to the Indy 500, many events at the Milwaukee Mile and Road America along with many other venues.|
Joe was a lifelong fan of the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Bucks. Joe enjoyed playing in his golf league at Edgewater Golf Club with his friends. The course record was never in danger but many laughs were shared.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 29 from 1-3 PM at Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville. Service to follow at 3 PM. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's Children's Hospital are appreciated.