Josephine Antoinette Boelkow (Amoroso), 89
Josephine Boelkow was born to eternal life on January 4, 2023, at Hamilton House Memory Care following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on May 31, 1933, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Anthony and Rosa Amoroso (Adornato).
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom, after 67 years of marriage. She is survived by their sons and daughter, Thomas (Joni), Laurel (Robert), and Jeffrey (Kelly). She is further survived by grandchildren who she dearly loved, Stacy, Lindsay (James), Amanda (Adam), Robert (Lauren), Erik (Lara), Brian, and Zachary (Sloan). She adored her great-grandchildren, Preston, Jared, Courtney, Atticus, Alba, Luca and Liz. She is also survived by her loving sisters, Giovanna and Nina.
Josie grew up in Milwaukee, graduated from Milwaukee Lincoln High School and worked in retail before marriage. She continued to work retail on and off and spent most of her working career as a personal banker for the Brown Deer Bank. She and her sister Nina were the proud owners of Tyrone Irish Crystal Shop for many years.
She was a lifelong member and past president of the Brown Deer Woman’s Club, having led many philanthropic events. She loved playing bridge and duplicate bridge, even though she would say she was not very good. Tom and Jo loved to travel with family, as well as with their lifelong friends. The cottage in Boulder Junction was always a special place for the family. Visiting her brother Joe, who recently passed away, was always special for her.
A memorial service for Josephine will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, W63N527 Hanover Ave. Cedarburg, on Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home for visitation from 3:00-4:45 p.m. Private interment will take place at a later date.
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hamilton House for their kindness and compassionate care of mom for the past 2 1/2 years.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer’s Association in Josie’s name or to St. Coletta of Wisconsin in the name of Stacy Boelkow are appreciated.
