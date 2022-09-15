WEST BEND
Juanita ‘Nita’ H. Ruh, 97
April 30, 1925 - Sept. 10, 2022
Juanita “Nita” was born to eternal life and joined her husband, Woody, on September 10, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend. She was born on April 30, 1925, to her late beloved parents, Arno Stecker and Florence Johnson.
Juanita loved the farm she grew up on with her parents and 3 brothers, and fell in love with Woody, the love of her life, when she was 14 years old. They were united in marriage in 1946 and were blessed with their beloved 4 children, Susan, Barbara, Mary, and Paul (Amy). She loved being a hairdresser which satisfied her desire to be surrounded by others. Her desire to be with others and to be of service also led to her involvement and volunteering in her church and at Cedar Community.
Juanita is survived by her 4 children and 9 grandchildren: Angie (Scott), Heather (Doug), Tanya (Corey), Eric, Matthew (Marlee), Jonathon “JJ”, Kathryn, Austin, and Paige. She is further survived by many beloved great-grandchildren, friends, and family.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband; and brothers Jerry (Beth), Lyle “Boots” (Elinor), and Wayne (Audrey).
A visitation will be held for Juanita at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4860 Arthur Road in Slinger, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022. Coffee hour will be after the service from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be a private burial at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Community are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or for online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.