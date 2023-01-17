Judith A. Huibregtse, 82
Ms. Judi Huibregtse of Cedarburg, formerly of Oostburg, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon late Saturday evening, January 7, 2023. She was 82 years old.
Judith was born September 15, 1940, daughter of Chester and Violet (nee Dickman) TeRonde. She grew up in Oostburg and attended local schools, graduating from Oostburg High School, Class of 1958, before continuing her education at UW-Madison where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
On February 4, 1961, Judi was united in marriage with Ronald Huibregtse at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple were blessed with two children.
Judi worked as an occupational therapist for Curative Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee, and retired in the 1990s. A few years later she came out of retirement and took a “temporary” position with Ye Olde Pharmacy in Cedarburg doing bookkeeping and billing. She retired again in 2018 after almost 20 years on the job.
Ms. Huibregtse enjoyed gardening, cooking and crafting. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Judi also enjoyed caring for Curious George and Isabel, her two cats.
Judi is survived by her children Kevin (Amy) Huibregtse of Carpentersville, IL. and Kym (Jeff) Wright of Ada, MI; grandchildren Megan and Cameron Huibregtse of Carpentersville, IL, McKenzi, Kemper, and Kellen Wright, all of Grand Rapids, MI. She is further survived by her former husband, Ronald Huibregtse, of East Dundee, IL; brother Craig TeRonde of Pewaukee; niece Michelle (Chris) Manny of Pewaukee; nephew Steve TeRonde of Antigo, IL; other family and friends. Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Violet TeRonde, and her best friend, Mary Combs.
A gathering will be held to celebrate Judi’s life on Friday, January 20, at the Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg (1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012). The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Judi will be laid to rest at St. Francis Borgia Columbarium at a later date.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.