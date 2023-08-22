Judith Ann McGinty, 82
Judith Ann McGinty (nee Bartelt) of Thiensville, WI passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the age of 82. She was born in Port Washington, WI to Herman and Lucile Bartelt on March 9, 1941. She married the love of her life, Joseph McGinty, on September 21, 1963 (one month shy of 60 years).
Judith’s memory will remain in the hearts of her loving husband Joseph, devoted daughters Beth (Jeff) Rippel and Lynn Simonis (Corey Call); treasured grandchildren Amy (Michael) DeBruin and Justin Rippel (Elim Lam); G.G. to Jaxzyn and Ezra DeBruin. Brother Richard (Mary) Bartlet, nephews, nieces, many aunts, uncles, cousins and pets.
Judith worked at Jim Murray Inc. for 25 years before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with many friends, bowling, Aqua Belles and her Red Hat Ladies.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church, Thiensville are appreciated.
Visitation will be held at Eernisse Funeral Home (Cedarburg) 3:30-5:30pm Friday, August 25, 2023 until the time of her Christian Victory Service at 5:30pm. A private burial will be held at Union Cemetery in Port Washington.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.