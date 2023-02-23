June C. Schachtschneider, 85
Mrs. June Schachtschneider of the Town of Cedarburg passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice Center in Mequon on Saturday, February 18, 2023. She was 85 years old.
June was born at her parents’ home in Mequon on June 10, 1937, daughter of Henry and Lillian (nee Pipkorn) Beyer. She attended school in Cedarburg and participated in band and cheerleading at Cedarburg High School before graduating, Class of 1955.
On May 4, 1957, June was united in marriage with Albert Schachtschneider at Trinity Lutheran Church, South Mequon. The couple settled in the Town of Cedarburg and began their family.
Mrs. Schachtschneider had been employed at Hawk, Inc. in the Town of Cedarburg and had helped make straw wreaths before taking over duties in the office.
June was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newburg where she had been active with the Ladies Aid Society. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, and loved gardening and flowers. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband near their home. June took care of the many different animals on the family hobby farm, and had a special spot in her heart for the dogs and kittens.
She is survived by her husband, Al; their children Ria (Greg) Schulz of Cedarburg and Roy (Betty Taft) Schachtschneider of the Town of Farmington. She is further survived by brother Richard (Beverly) Beyer of Cedarburg, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. June was preceded in death by her brother Robert Beyer and sisters Doris Beyer and Elinor (the late Dennis) Umhoefer.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 623 Congress St., Newburg. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery following the service. The family will receive guests at the church on Monday, February 27, from 11:30 a.m. until services begin at 1:30 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to St. John’s Ladies Aid, Newburg.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.