Kaitlin M. Wiza, 34
Kaitlin M. Wiza, was born into eternal life on August 17, 2023 at the age of 34 after a five year battle with cancer. Kaitlin was born on September 25, 1988 to her parents, Tom and Jill (nee Yurcich) Wiza.
Because of Kaitlin’s love for the outdoors, she was an avid hiker. She found herself connecting with God’s creation and majesty where she felt most at peace traveling all over the world. Kaitlin loved to read and write which led to her career as being an English teacher. She touched the lives of many students in Door County, Burlington, and Cedarburg. Not only did Kaitlin love her students deeply but her students and staff reciprocated that love. Along with her teaching career, she also found joy in playing and coaching volleyball at the collegiate level. She was a graduate of Michigan Technological University and pursued a graduate degree at Rice University in Houston, Texas. But most importantly, Kaitlin was the most compassionate and helpful person to everyone she met. Kaitlin’s caring personality led her to be the most open-minded and generous person.
Kaitlin is survived by her beloved parents, Tom and Jill; her loving fiancé, Blake Keteri; brother, Mike (Nicole); sisters, Lauren (Richard) Boettcher and Megan Wiza; and her grandfather, Aurelius. She is further survived by her nieces and nephews that she loved more than anything, Ava, Noelle, Titus, and Danny Boettcher, and Chloe and William Wiza; further aunts, uncles, and family. She will be deeply missed by countless friends from St. Francis Borgia, Cedarburg High School, and Michigan Technological University.
Kaitlin is preceded in death by her grandparents, Emily Wiza and Joseph and Ollie Yurcich.
There will be a Funeral Service held for Kaitlin on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM at St. Francis Borgia in Cedarburg. She will be in state from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM. Immediately following the service will be a committal service at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wounded Warriors Project.