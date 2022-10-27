Karen Ann Knowles, 75
October 17, 1947 – October 21, 2022
Cedarburg, WI – Karen Ann Knowles (nee Biancuzzo), 75, suddenly found peace and joined the love of her life, her husband, Jim, for eternity on October 21, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Craig) Fuchs; her son, Jimmy; her four grandchildren, James, Madilyn, Vincent and Poppy; her sister, Cheryl; her brother, Frank (Cathy); her niece, Nicole (Ryan), her nephew, Matthew; and her canine companions, Dottie and Tony Bologna. Karen is predeceased by her parents, Veronica and Frank; her sister, Anita; and her daughter, Katie.
Karen led an exciting life both personally and professionally. In her twenties, she worked for the airlines and enjoyed traveling to meet Jim while he was stationed across the country. Her caring nature led her to nursing for several years before she started her own very successful dog training business. Many looked forward to Karen answering their burning questions by her power of the Tarot. Others joined her in various venues waiting to hit the big jackpot. Always thinking of others, she never hesitated to share the wealth.
We will miss her humor, thoughtfulness, and her creativity. Her children and grandchildren can take comfort that they were extremely loved by both Jim and Karen, who are now their guardian angels.
The family appreciates that she was loved by so many friends, relatives and customers. However, to honor her last wishes, they will be celebrating her life privately.
