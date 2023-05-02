Karl F. Roeske, 61
On April 27, 2023, Karl Frederick Roeske, resident of Cedarburg, was suddenly called to his heavenly home at the age of 61.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Robin (nee Rathke); children: Andy Roeske of Port Washington, Kirin (John) Eggebrecht of Glendale, Tom (Jenna) Roeske of Kohler, and Erin Roeske of Cedarburg; mother-in-law: Barbara Rathke; grandchildren: Elma, Laney, Lisa, Everett and Clara; brothers: Kurt (Cindy) Roeske of West Allis, Eric (Kelly) Roeske of Mohnton, PA, sister Beth (Dave) Speers of Altamont, IL; sisters-in-law: Gay (Jeff) Bohne of Grove City, OH, Kristin (Dan) Ryan of Eveleth, MN, Heidi Guzek of Eugene, OR; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Patsy Roeske, and father-in-law, Derald Rathke.
Karl was born in Milwaukee on February 15, 1962. He graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School in 1979 and went on to graduate from Concordia College Milwaukee in 1983. That same year he was united in marriage to Robin. Together they raised four children, two sons and two daughters. Karl was a church worker in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod for 40 years. His first call was to St. Paul Lutheran in Luxemburg, Wisconsin as a 3rd-5th grade teacher. He then became the principal at St. Paul Lutheran in Milford Center, Ohio. Cedarburg became Karl’s home in 1992 when he was called to First Immanuel Lutheran Church and School. There he remained for the next 31 years. He devoted his life to sharing the Gospel of Jesus as a teacher, youth leader, and most recently, Director of Missions and Outreach. In that role he organized and led countless mission trips near and far - from weekly service at the Milwaukee Rescue Mission all the way to Manso Atwere, Ghana. He also co-hosted an online Bible study with his dear friend Pastor Randy Raasch.
His other interests were vast and varied. He loved the outdoors, hunting, motorcycles, history, theology, playing games, grilling, bicycles, handiwork, trains, racing, and sharing stories.
Karl loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. It was a joy to him that everyone lived nearby. His legacy of faith lives on through them and all the other lives he touched.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6PM on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Firth Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67N622 Evergreen Road, Cedarburg. The family will receive visitors at the church on Wednesday from 3PM until services at 6PM.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to First Immanuel Lutheran Missions to support Los Limones in Guatemala, https://www.filministries.org.
Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements: online condolences may be left at www.eernissefunerahome.com.