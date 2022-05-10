Katherine A. ‘Kate’ Schefft, 58
Katherine (Kate) Voeller Schefft, age 58, of the Town of Cedarburg, passed away on April 30, 2022, at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend (a peaceful stop on her journey home). She was born in Port Washington on June 15, 1963, at St. Alphonsus Hospital to Adrian and Patricia (nee Hoge) Voeller. She graduated from Port Washington High School, Class of 1981, and continued her education at UM-Milwaukee and Cardinal Stritch College. Kate was employed at KMC Stampings for 18 years and then worked from home as an enrollment coordinator for K12/Stride Virtual Schools for another 18 years.
On May 4, 1985, she married William Gosewehr and they were blessed with one daughter, Caleigh. Kate later married Karl Schefft on August 22, 2009. The couple resided in Cedarburg.
Kate and Karl enjoyed traveling to Riviera Maya, Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, as well as spending summers at their place in Wisconsin Dells. They both enjoyed attending different jazz festivals throughout the years. When she was younger, she enjoyed playing softball and volleyball.
She never complained throughout her 5-year battle with glioblastoma. Kate handled this terrible disease with dignity and grace, never letting a day go by without saying, “It is what it is,” and “Keep on Keeping On.” She truly was in an inspiration to many.
Those left behind to cherish Kate’s memory include her husband, Karl; daughter, Caleigh (Adam) Schultz; granddaughter, Austin Schultz, and grandson, Coen Schultz; stepdaughters Al and Lizzy Schefft; as well as her parents and brothers Paul (Kim), Greg (Robin), Mike (Jocelyn), Tim (Sonja) and Andy (Allison) Voeller. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Doug (Kris) Schefft, and sister-in-law, Melanie (the late Bruce) Schefft, numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 16, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington. Deacon Tom Surges will preside. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. with services to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to Kathy Hospice or the Medical College of Wisconsin Brain Tumor Program (Department of Neurology, c/o Dr. Jennifer Connelly, 9200 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53226).
Special thanks to Linda Buser, Laurie Janik, Karen Krainz and Doug Schefft for giving of their time for “Kare for Kate,” Dr. Connelly and her oncology team, and the entire staff of the Kathy Hospice for the loving, compassionate care given to Kate. You are all truly angels in disguise.
