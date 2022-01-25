Kathleen A. Geitz, 80
Kathleen A. Geitz passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born on July 27, 1941 in Milwaukee, to Edward and Marcella Wolbach, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by daughters Shanon Geitz, and Nikki (Dan) Mathews; grandchildren Chris, Ryan, and Sara Mathews.
From young on, Kathie loved life. She loved boating, water skiing, and driving her first car, a 1967 Corvette. She loved traveling and vacationing with her family making memories. Kathie loved all her animals, bunnies, cats, dogs, hamsters, and horses ... she had them all.
Her battle with multiple sclerosis and cancer slowed her adventures down, but in her later years she enjoyed bus trips and activities through the Grafton Senior Center closer to home.
In lieu of flowers and cards, donations in her name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated: www.mymsaa.org.
