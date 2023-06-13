Kathleen G. Malicki, 78
Kathleen “Kathy” Malicki, of Cedarburg, passed away after a short battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer in the evening hours of Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton surrounded by her loving family. She was 78 years old.
Kathy was born in Milwaukee on April 22, 1945, the daughter of Elmer and Grace (Gagliano) Gasparetti. She grew up in Milwaukee, and attended Pius XI High School, graduating with the class of 1963. On February 19, 1970, she married the love of her life, Michael Malicki in Las Vegas. The couple settled in Milwaukee until the late 1970’s when they moved to Slinger. They built Skate Country in West Bend, and that’s when they moved their waltzing to roller skates. In the early 1980’s, they relocated their young family to Cedarburg, where they laid their roots.
Kathy dedicated her life to her husband. Nothing made her happier than supporting his passions and dreams. Over the years, the couple owned many jewelry stores including the Gold Emporium, Gold & Gems, and Malicki’s, Inc. Kathy and Mike loved road-tripping across the country, hitting up all the pawn shops, jewelry and watch shows. Don’t be surprised if their scenic route included all the hot casinos along the way, so she could test her blackjack skills.
Kathy expressed her love in many ways, but where she really shined, was her ability to throw an incredible party. She was known by everyone to be the best cook and loved to show off her Italian heritage at various parties and Sunday dinners that she hosted. Nobody did a Halloween or trim-the-tree party better than Kathy. There was always too much food, but that was her way of making sure everyone had plenty of leftovers. If you ever wanted to find one of her recipes, you could visit her Facebook page. She also enjoyed experimenting with various recipes and used her children as guinea pigs.
She enjoyed summers on the water in Eagle River and escaped the cold winters with trips to Florida. One of Kathy’s favorite pastimes was sunning herself by the water while reading a good murder mystery. She was a joy to be around, and people gravitated towards her. She was quite funny and known for her witty one-liners. Kathy was always the best dressed at parties, having glitz for days.
Kathy’s children and grandchildren were her life. She showed her love in many ways, hosting spaghetti dinners, attending numerous sporting events, chaperoning school field trips, shopping sprees, but especially making memories on many family vacations. She was very welcoming, making her children’s friends feel like family.
Kathy’s world changed when her husband had to enter a memory care facility, Silverado in Glendale. Kathy immediately became a part of the Silverado family. She loved the staff, the residents and their families. It gave her comfort knowing that Mike was in the best care available.
Kathy’s faith was very important to her. She was a member of St. Francis Borgia Parish in Cedarburg and prayed the Rosary every Monday.
Kathy is survived by her husband Mike, her four children: Michelle Malicki, Jennifer (Matthew) Berg, Michael (Kathryn) Malicki, and Kimberly (Matthew) Montonati. She is further survived by eight grandchildren: Eleanor, Owen, Clara, Mia, Ava, Michael, Oliver, and Remington, two sisters Rosemary Walters and Carol (Kenneth) Walters, brother-in-law Rick (Sharron) Malicki, her nephews Scott (Michelle) Walters, David and Matthew Malicki, niece Colleen (Gerald) Patterson, her beloved dog Andeeeee, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Grace, and her in-laws Florence and Ervin Malicki and brother-in-law Richard Walters.
Visitation will take place at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg on Thursday, June 15th from 12:30 PM until 2:15 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 15th at 3 PM at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church - South, N44W6055 Hamilton Rd. Cedarburg. Father Patrick Burns will preside over the Mass.
Kathy requested friends and family to wear vibrant colors at her funeral Mass.
She will be laid to rest at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Mequon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials received will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Kathy’s memory.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.