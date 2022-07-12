Kathleen Joyce Kirk, 76
Kathleen Joyce Kirk, age 76, of Mequon, passed away on June 10, 2022, in Cedarburg, WI. She was born on October 14, 1945, in Hartland, Wisconsin to Fred and Anna (Lambrecht) Krueger.
On July 20, 1963, at age 17, Kathie married Ed Kryszewski at Grace Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls with a reception at the Nightingale Ballroom. The couple had two children together. As both developed their professional careers, they requested permission from Ed’s father to shorten their last name. With his blessing, they took the “K” “I” “R” “K” out of Kryszewski and legally formed the surname “Kirk” for their family.
Kathie graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee in 3.5 years. The Monday after her high school graduation, she began her 40-year career at First Wisconsin/First Star/US Bank in a variety of roles, but most prominently as a Conversion Analyst. She took an early retirement package from US Bank only to come back to her same desk the next week as a consultant for Exacta Corporation for another few years before retiring in her late 50s. She was very dedicated to her career and showed her children how to “have it all” by being a working mom and by being present for them at every sporting event and band, orchestra, and music concert she could. She was a member of Ville du Parc Country Club and later Ozaukee Country Club and used vacation days to play in their ladies 18-hole golf leagues in the summer months. She loved reminiscing about her hole-in-one on #9 at Ozaukee. Kathie was also a member of the Milwaukee Curling Club for many years. She was an avid blood donor and gave over 11 gallons of blood. Kathie throughly enjoyed playing cards and putting together puzzles with her family. Upon moving out of her Mequon condo in March, she donated her very large puzzle collection to the Hamilton House Senior Living in Cedarburg.
Kathie loved time with her family, especially her two granddaughters Casey & Courtney, and her step-grandson, Major Peter Conrardy who was only 8 years old when they met. Kathie (aka “Grammy”) is survived by her son Eddie (Renee) Kirk, Menomonee Falls, WI; and daughter Kelly (Mark) Conrardy, Cedarburg, WI; and grandchildren Peter (Rachel) Conrardy, Texas and Casey Conrardy and Courtney Conrardy, Cedarburg, WI. Kathie was the youngest of twelve children and is survived by three siblings, Betty Kohler, Brooksville, FL; Patricia Krueger, Dunedin, FL; and Nancy Hatcher, Zephyrhills, FL. She is further survived by three step-great grandchildren, Charlotte, Abby and Evelyn, Texas and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00AM with a Memorial service at 12:00 noon at Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg, 1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012. Following the service, the family invites guests to join them for a light lunch. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Lung Association are appreciated.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Julie Fait, Katie Eller & Laura Stefan (and many others) at Horizon Hospice, and the entire staff at Hamilton House Senior Living in Cedarburg for the wonderful care and support they provided to Kathie and her family during her much too short stay there.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.