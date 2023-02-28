Kathryn F. Kanios, 95
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 pm (Noon) at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 1621 2nd Avenue, Grafton, for Kathryn F. (nee Haling) Kanios who passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, at the age of 95 years, on Friday, February 24, 2023. Visitation will be held on Saturday, at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service. Memorials to the American Heart Association are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Kathryn was born on January 11, 1928 in White Lake, WI to the late Frank and the late Grace (nee Eschenbach) Haling. She married her high school sweetheart Paul Kanios in Antigo, WI on March 9, 1945. Kathryn and Paul moved from Milwaukee to Grafton in 1957 and have been residents ever since. She loved crocheting, cooking, baking and reading. Kathryn’s greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
Kathryn is survived by her children: Paul “Nick”, Lynda, Mary (Richard) Johnson, Karen (Lyle) Hempelman and John; grandchildren: Heather Wetzel, Melissa, Andrew (Jennifer), Justin, Stacey, Denise, Katie Ploof, Jesse (Meghan) Johnson, Emily Johnson, Keri (Jeff) Bertrand, Steven (Renee) Hempelman and Allison, and 16 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul and her son, Tom and all of her siblings.