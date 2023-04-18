Kathryn Kanack, 95
Kathryn Kanack of Cedarburg passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at McKinley Place in Cedarburg, WI where she was a resident. She was 95 years young.
Katy was born July 15, 1927 in Zachow, WI, the daughter of Paul and Emma (Radtke) Dobratz. She graduated from Shawano High School.
On May 15, 1948, Kathryn was united in marriage to Ervin Kanack. They moved to Milwaukee, WI where they started their family. Diane was born May 14, 1949 and Rex was born October 12, 1950. In 1962 they built a home in Thiensville, WI.
She worked for the Mequon-Thiensville School District until her retirement and will always be remembered as a happy, fun-loving and very social person.
Katy was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin; her son, Rex; and grandson, Todd Ewald.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM at Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville. Pastor Lehenbauer presiding. The family will receive visitors from 10-11:30 AM. Immediately after she will be laid to rest beside her husband at Trinity Lutheran church cemetery in Friestadt.