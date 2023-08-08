Kathryn “Katie” Sorcic, 80
Kathryn “Katie” Sorcic, of Grafton, was Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Zilber Family Hospice, in Wauwatosa, at the age of 80 years.
Katie was born on December 5, 1942, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Emil and the late Minna Klewein. She later graduated from Pius Catholic High School and went on to work as a warehouse supervisor for Frank Mayer & Associates for the next 25 years.
Katie was united in marriage to John Sorcic, on October 12, 1963, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Parish, in Milwaukee. Together their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Terri and Kelly. Katie and John raised their daughters in Grafton and became longtime residents for the next 48 years.
Katie enjoyed all types of sports; and could be found watching any Wisconsin sports games, including the Brewers, Bucks and Packers. In her early years, Katie enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, and bowling. She was an avid reader, slot machine player, she enjoyed getting her hair and nails done, but she truly enjoyed watching her granddaughter play volleyball. Katie’s life could be summed up as family, friends, and sports.
Katie is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, John Sorcic, daughters, Terri (Kevin) Achatz and Kelly (Bob) Hilgart, grandchildren: Tim (Macki) Schweiger, Jacob (Savannah Killian) Wandel, Cody (Katelyn) Schweiger, Ryan Wandel, and Isabell Hilgart; and great-grandchildren, Hudson Schweiger and Baby Wandel. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, 6:00 PM at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Grafton. The family will receive friends and visitors on Friday, from 4:00 PM until the time of service. Memorials of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to pre-sign the guest book, watch the video tribute, or to send online condolences to the Sorcic Family.