Kathryn ‘Kay’ A. Nimmo, 85
Kathryn “Kay” A. Nimmo of Thiensville, formerly of Mission, Texas, passed away February 9, 2022, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded in prayer by loved ones. Kay was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 20, 1936. She was employed by Olin Corporation (Winchester Division) for many years.
Kay was a longtime member of the PEO sisterhood. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Mission, Texas, completed the walk to Emmaus, and assisted others in their journeys. Kay and her husband of 56 years, Ron, enjoyed traveling with their RV friends. Her hobbies included crafting, painting, embroidery, and spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren. Kay also loved a good cocktail, card games, dominoes, dancing, book club, and spending time with friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Swan, and her husband, Ronald Nimmo.
Her survivors include daughters Julie (Tom) Oliver and Chris (Paul) Rose; her grandchildren, Annie Oliver (Aaron Baker), Margaret Oliver (Christopher Hilbelink), Ronnie (Grace) Cunningham, Katy Cunningham (John Nussbaum), John Cunningham, and Christopher Rose. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren Kole, Elias, Wells, and additional family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with interment in Texas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Mission, Texas,
or a charity of choice in memory of Kay. Kay will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her.
For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.