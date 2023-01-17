Kathryn L. ‘Katie’ Czisny, 92
Kathryn “Katie” Czisny passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at age 92. Kathryn Lenore Czisny (nee Bach) was born on October 20, 1930, in Cedarburg. She was the last of four children born to the late Raymond J. Bach and the late Adelaide S. (nee Ertl) Bach.
Katie grew up in Cedarburg, where her parents’ home was right next to her paternal grandparents’, and her maternal grandparents lived a block away. She graduated Cedarburg High School in 1948. During her high school years, she met the love of her life, Jerome “Jerry” Czisny, who attended CHS after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Katie and Jerry, the only steady couple in the Class of ‘48, were both among only nine students in their graduating class who were awarded their diplomas with honors.
Katie and Jerry were married on May 7, 1949. They remained in the Cedarburg area, eventually raising their eight children on an acre of land outside of town on Cedar Creek, where Jerry literally built the house in which they resided for almost all of the 58 years they were married.
Katie loved to knit and created beautiful hats, scarfs and sweaters for family and many friends, as well as for the House of Peace and for organizations which provided her warm creations to those going through cancer treatment. She was also known to bake the world’s best Christmas cookies, a task she delightfully engaged in for over seven decades.
She loved to travel with Jerry, and after his passing, with her children. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, all to whom she dispensed sound life lessons and unconditional love. Her kindness and generosity were shared with all who knew her.
She is survived by her eight beloved children, John Czisny, Joan (Charles) Lawton, Jean (Martin) Moore, Susan (John) Long, Patti (Bruce) Klainot, Paul (Carmen Heider) Czisny, Mary (Robert) Adashek, and Thomas (Thomas Bauldry) Czisny. She is also survived by her 20 dear grandchildren and was “GiGi” to 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2007. Her three siblings, John (Helen) Bach, James (Bernadette) Bach, and Marianne Bach also preceded her in death.
The family would like to offer its thanks and gratitude to the staff at Anita’s Gardens of Grafton, and especially to Tamara Cooper and Jackie Malaine, for the loving care they provided to Katie for the last two years. They extend special thanks as well to Bonnie, her hospice care nurse.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 21, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia-South Catholic Church (the old church) in Cedarburg. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. The Rev. Matthew Ferch will preside at the service. A burial service at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg will be conducted immediately after the funeral. A luncheon at Eernisse Funeral Home will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of choice are appreciated.
For online condolences, please go to www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka in Cedarburg, is assisting the family.