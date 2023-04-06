Kathryn M. Belstner 'Kay,' 92
Kathryn “Kay” Mae Belstner, 92, of Cedarburg, WI was peacefully called to her heavenly home on March 13, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her Lord, her husband and her family.
Kay was born in Fort Atkinson, WI on March 16, 1930, to Leo and Florence (nee Wilderman) Poutsch. After graduating from Fort Atkinson High School in 1948, Kay married the love of her life, Donald Frederick Belstner on November 26, 1949, in Fort Atkinson, WI. They later moved to Cedarburg where Kay was a homemaker and Don taught Math at Cedarburg High School.
For a short time, they lived in a small apartment above the Rivoli Theatre and later moved to their first home on Jackson St. in the City of Cedarburg. In 1959, they built and moved to their dream house at 727 Hillside Ct. in the Town of Cedarburg. In addition to raising her two boys (Dennis and John), Kay enjoyed reading, playing Bridge and Pinochle with her friends, and serving the Church.
Kay is survived by her sons Dennis (Alice Foster) and John (Lynn Gildner), her granddaughters Amy (Chris Foster) and Kristy (Steven Smith), and her great grandchildren Kaylen (Foster), Connor (Smith) and Nathan (Smith).
A celebration of life will be held for Kay will be held later this summer at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Wauwatosa Road in Cedarburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church, W76 N627 Wauwatosa Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012.
Dennis and John want to extend their deepest gratitude to the friends and caregivers that have become family to Kay and Don over the past ten years. Their love, care and respect allowed them to remain in their house until the Lord called them to His heavenly home.
