Kay L. Reetz, 79
Kay L. Reetz (nee Lyon) of Mequon. Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife for 59 years of Roger Reetz. Dear mother of Jon (Lisa), Patrick (Angie) and the late Pamela Reetz. Proud grandmother of Eileen, Evan, Jason, Megan and the late Joshua. Survived by her sister Sue (Tim) Slowey. Preceded in death by her parents Fred and Leila Lyon, three sisters (Barb, Char and Jeanne) and one brother (Tom). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Friends may greet the family on Monday, April 17 from 4:00 PM to the time of funeral services at 6:00 PM at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church; 11313 North Riverland Road in Mequon. Private interment. Memorials to the church would be deeply appreciated in lieu of flowers.
