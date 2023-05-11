Kenneth Brown Blanton, 92
Kenneth Brown Blanton passed away March 17, 2023 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna, who passed in 1987. Ken was proud of his three children, Patricia (the late John) Bluhm, Larry (Bobbi) Blanton, and Deborah (Doug) Radke, 9 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his significant other, Barbara Jones, other relatives and friends.
He lived a good life with very few regrets. Ken grew up in Gainesville, Texas and graduated with a BBA from Baylor University where he was class president and president of the Taurus Society. Ken was a USAF Captain in the Korean Conflict. He retired in 1990 as the Vice President of the Boston Store.
He was active in his community, and was active in the Ozaukee Humane Society, Elks, Optimist Club, and Big Brother-Big Sister. He was a long-time member of the Port Washington Yacht Club, Milwaukee Curling Club, and Crossroads Presbyterian Church.
Ken was a leader of high moral standards- honest, respected, and trusted by everyone. He had a ‘CAN DO’ attitude, believing that hard work and determination would always yield the desired result. Whether that be in leading the Boston Store, raising a family, or fishing from dawn to dusk in Lake Michigan off the waters of Port Washington. He could tell a great joke with a perfectly-timed punchline. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 19th from 10-11 AM at Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM followed by military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Curling Club Stick League are appreciated.