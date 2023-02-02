Kenneth F. Steinhoff, 78
Kenneth F. Steinhoff of Port Washington passed away on January 28, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born in Freeport, IL, to the late Ernest and Gwendolyn (Scheele) Steinhoff. Ken graduated from Freeport High School in Freeport, IL, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison to achieve a bachelor's degree in urban planning. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
Ken was united in marriage to Susan Steinhoff (nee Anderson) on August 24, 1968, in New London, CT. They were married for 55 years. Ken’s most precious gift was being a husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. He was an avid bicycle rider and was an expert on all local bike trails. Being a cancer survivor, he was eager to be a support to others facing that same battle. Ken was truly a walking miracle after surviving stage 4 cancer which was diagnosed when he was 59 years old.
Those left to cherish Ken’s memory include his wife, Sue; children Sherry Bublitz (Mike), Valerie Salzman (Dan), and Daniel Steinhoff (Carly); granddaughter Emma Macek (Mitch), grandson Jacob Salzman, granddaughter Ellie Salzman and granddaughter Lauren Steinhoff; brother Neil Steinhoff; many beloved dogs who were true family members and many other family and friends.
Ken’s family will greet friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church, 715 6th Avenue, Grafton, WI 53024 from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. A service of remembrance for Ken will be held following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Greg Van Dunk officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or Wisconsin Humane Society-Ozaukee campus.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with Ken’s arrangements. More information can be found at www.muellerfuneralhome.com.