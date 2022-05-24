Kenneth Marvin Wiggins, 68
Kenneth Marvin Wiggins passed away on May 6, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68. Ken died at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa with family at his side. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mary Wiggins of Shorewood, and was a 1971 graduate of Shorewood High School and a 1976 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. A longtime resident of Saukville, Ken was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sally Jo (Deibel) Wiggins. Ken is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and many, many good friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, uncle, brother in-law, and friend. Ken will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Ken will also be missed by his beloved dog, Cappie, and his three cats; Cole, Drei, and Vier, but perhaps most of all by his gardens which without him at this crucial time of year may never be the same again. In addition to his early education Ken was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Extensions Master Gardener Program and was a Certified Master Gardener.
Thank you to Bruce, Mark, and Nick for all the help with the animals and the house during this difficult time.
Ken was a pet lover, animal advocate and supporter. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name can be made to Wisconsin Samoyed Rescue at samoyed-rescue.com, or the Ozaukee Humane Society at wihumane.org.