Kenneth R. Schlosser, 68
Kenneth R. Schlosser, 68, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice Center in Mequon on Friday, February 3, 2023. Ken was born in Milwaukee, son of James and Geraldine (nee Sowle) Schlosser. He studied computer technology at UW-Madison and Milwaukee and later became an entrepreneur in developing software in the dental field. He recently retired from US Bank, where he worked for many years as a database administrator.
In 1993, Ken and Tina were united in marriage and later made their home in Mequon. Ken was passionate about computers, especially writing and coding. His other interests included gaming with friends, woodworking and attending rock concerts with Tina.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Tina; dear brothers Dan (Connie) and Steve (Deb) Schlosser; and cherished sister, Christine Schlosser. He is further survived by other relatives and friends, especially his “brother,” Frank.
We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and volunteers at the Lawlis Family Hospice Center at St. Mary’s Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of Ken.
Private interment per Ken’s wishes.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.