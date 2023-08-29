Kenneth T Wiitanen, 74
Kenneth T. Wiitanen of Grafton, WI, born to eternal life on August 21, 2023, at the age of 74.
Ken was born August 9th, 1949 in Milwaukee, WI and grew up in Milwaukee. He graduated from Milwaukee Area Technical College in 1978. He worked for Marquette Electronics, Inc. For 17 years in production control and for various other companies as a Production Planner and Master Scheduler until he retired in 2018.
Ken married Patricia Kehoe in Elkhorn WI where they set out on their life journey to raise a family in Milwaukee, WI. They later moved to Grafton, WI, where they lived for 42 years.
Ken enjoyed a variety of hobbies, from music, model airplanes, and most often playing the accordion. He was a hard worker dedicated to and proud of his family, his grandchildren, and his faith. He was known for his quirky sense of humor, resilience, as well as his steadfast work ethic.
Ken is survived by his wife Patricia of 53 of years; his children: Tim (Kerry), Thaddeus (Leigh), Jon, and Tanya (Eli) Reichard. He is further survived by his eight grandchildren: Brooke (Eric), Emily, Ethan, Trinity, Dylan, Dylan (Angel), Alex, and Zoe; great-grandson Alec; his sisters Mary (Ron), Debbie (Dale), Georgina (Tim), Carol (Pete) and his brother Dennis (Jody), as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. Ken was proceeded in death by his mother Margaret Mary Weber, father Thaddeus Kroll, and sister Bernadette Kennedy-Gardner (Manuel).
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, 1:00PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Grafton. He will be in state on Saturday, at the church, from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Ken will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Grafton, with a private committal service for family. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Wiitanen Family.