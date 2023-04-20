Kevin Lee Grosklaus, 66
Kevin Lee Grosklaus died suddenly on April 13th, 2023, of cardiac arrest. He was born on October 8, 1956, in Port Washington, WI to Joyce and LeRoy Grosklaus, the second of three children. A childhood spent on a Grafton farm built in him a strong work ethic and a humble spirit. At 19 years old, he committed his life to Christ. In 1981 he married Mary Gleissner; they were married for 25 years and remained friends until his death. His happiest years were spent raising his four children on the same farm where he grew up.
Kevin was a Son of the King, husband, father, addict, trauma survivor, friend, mentor, brother in Christ, provider, chef, fisherman, hunter, foodie, and handy man. He was also fun, meticulous, humble, gentle, kind, wise, easy going, quiet, smart, witty, and generous to a fault.
Wounds from his past were difficult to bear, however, with his own children he was able to break the cycle of abuse. He taught them to love and serve the Lord with their whole heart. His openness regarding his struggle with addiction was one of his biggest tools in discipling them.
Kevin could often be found cooking up a beautiful meal for his family. Prime rib, sauerbraten, and the best omelets were our favorites. He was crunchy before crunchy was cool and passed his love for good food to his children and grandchildren. He was quite the angler and enjoyed sharing the love of the sport with his family. If not hunting or fishing, he also enjoyed snowmobiling, cribbage, and a good game of sheepshead. He appreciated well-oiled Red Wing boots, strong coffee, a good auction, and flannel shirts.
Kevin is survived by his four children: Jessica (Robert) Zettler, Kendra (Nicholas) Zepnick, Jared Grosklaus, and Wade (Devin) Grosklaus. Ten grandchildren: Hattie, Lydia, Oliver, Sawyer, and Jack Zettler, Maisy, Noah, Poppy, and Solomon Zepnick, and Wesley Grosklaus. He is preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Joyce Grosklaus, and sisters Holly Peterson and Denise Wickesberg.
Although Kevin lived his life under the cloud of judgment, he was the first person to extend grace and forgiveness to those who needed it most. His silence to others’ criticism spoke volumes about his character. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering that behind every addict is a family with feelings. It’s heartbreaking to witness your loved one be treated as less than just because their sin happens to be visible.
A private burial was held on April 19, 2023.
Services will be held on May 23, 2023, at Cedar Creek Community Church, 1414 1st Avenue, Grafton, WI 53024. Visitation from 4:30-6:00pm, service beginning at 6:00pm. Please see www.muellerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.