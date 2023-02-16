Kim Marie Esselmann, 59
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg for retired Deputy Chief Kim Marie Esselmann, who died unexpectedly on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the age of 59 years young. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. followed by Fire Department walk-through. Interment will follow at Zur Ruhe Cemetery, Cedarburg.
Kim was born in Milwaukee on June 2, 1963, the daughter of the late James and Marilyn (nee Frantl) Pierner. She graduated from West Bend East High School in 1982. Kim married William “Bill” Esselmann on August 12, 2017, in Cedarburg. Kim was involved with the Cedarburg Ambulance as an EMT in the mid-’90s and joined the Cedarburg Fire Department on September 3, 1999, where she was a member for over 20 years.
She joined as an EMT and completed Firefighter 1. Shortly thereafter she completed Driver/Operator to drive all of the equipment. As the years went by she rose the ranks of the Rescue Company, first as a Lieutenant and then as a Captain. Then on July 11, 2014, she was promoted to Deputy Chief and became the first woman to become a chief officer on the Department. After five years of being a chief, Deputy Chief Esselmann retired and became a passive member in 2019. However, this did not stop her involvement with the Department. Kim was asked to help out with our fundraising by assisting with Maxwell St. Days and other special events at Fireman’s Park. She will be missed by our community and the Cedarburg Fire Department.
Kim was dedicated to the fire/EMS service and to her family and community. The Meritorious Service Award, the highest award for a CFD member, was presented to Kim in September 2022 at our annual awards banquet. Receiving this award, among others, brought Kim to tears. In 2017, Kim was recognized for her service with two awards: Emergency Medical Responder Meritorious Service Award by the Badger Firefighters Association, and Emergency Medical Technician of the Year Award from the American Legion Department of Wisconsin. Kim was also recognized many times within CFD, as a Responder of the Year, a reflection of the immense care she held for her community. She will be deeply missed by all.
Kim is survived by her husband, William “Bill”; daughter, Kelly (fiancŽ, Nathaniel Hoppens) Gordon; son, Patrick Gordon; grandchildren, Dawson Gordon, Theron and Connor Miller; mother, Marilyn Pierner; and sister, Lisa Anderson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James Pierner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kim’s honor would be appreciated.
For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.