Kim Newby, 65
Kim Newby passed away peacefully on 4/8/23 at her Mequon home surrounded by family. After a two year battle with brain cancer, Kim played like a champion to the very end. Preceded in death by her parents Glyn and Marilyn. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Harold, two kids, Halee & Justen, and sister, Pamela (Hamilton) and Don Hanson.
Kim was born on December 12, 1957, in Battle Creek, Michigan to Glen and Marilyn Hamilton. She grew up in Nappanee, Indiana, where her love for Notre Dame football began. After graduating high school, Kim packed up her car and made the cross-country trek to Huntington Beach, California, where her second love, the mortgage industry (no, we’re not kidding, she was just that much of a dork), was born. “I love putting people in homes,” she would often say, because what really drove Kim, was her unapologetic and intense passion for helping others. Her career would span more than 40 years, which ended at Waterstone Mortgage, as a member of the Executive Team.
The stars aligned in 1994, when Kim and Harold first met at a Notre Dame-USC game, and it wasn’t long before the two became inseparable. They married in 1995, and began their family in Studio City, California, before relocating to Mequon, Wisconsin, in 1998. Her husband, her kids, and Touchdown Jesus were the centers of her world.
Visitation will be held at Schramka Densow funeral home on Monday April 17, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm . In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the V Foundation for Cancer Research (https://www.v.org).