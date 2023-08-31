Knut F. Apitz
March 7, 1939 - August 26, 2023
Certified Executive Chef (CEC), Certified Culinary Educator (CCE) & Academy of American Chefs (AAC) United States Army 1963-1966 Master Chef/Owner Grenadier’s Restaurant, 1975-1999
Knut F. Apitz, from Berlin Germany, is a renowned Chef that began his career in Germany and brought his talents to the United States in 1962. He earned an Associate Degree from Beruseschule Nahrungsmtittel Gerwerbe Berlin, Germany. From 1954-1957 he was an apprentice de cuisine at the Hotel am Zoo Berlin, Germany.
Knut took a break from his love of the of the culinary world when he was drafted by the United States Army in 1963 and served from 1963-1966. He played as a forward on the US Armed Forces soccer team throughout Europe. He met his wife in Stuttgart, Germany and they returned to the United States to raise their daughters, Tosca and Constance.
Knut’s career includes experience from leading hotels, restaurants, and clubs throughout England, Germany, Holland, Switzerland and the United States. He also worked for the Holland America Cruise Lines around the world.
From 1975-1999, Knut was the Executive Chef/Owner at Grenadier's Restaurant in Milwaukee. Grenadier's was known for their French Continental cuisine. It was only a favorite destination for locals, but also to many sports figures, politicians, artists, musicians and well-known business people including: Bart Starr, Max McGee, Bud Selig, Jack Nicholas, Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhac Perlman, Andrew Lloyd Weber, Liza Minelli, Duke of Luxemberg, the Archbishop of Canterbury, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, Walter Mondale, Julia Child, Tom Jones, Telly Savalas and Phyllis Diller.
Knut shared his love and knowledge of cooking with numerous organizations and foundations on the local and national level:
■ Acting President American Culinary Federation - Milwaukee Chapter
■ Apprenticeship Program Chair of the American Culinary Federation
■ Former Board Member of the local American Institute of Wine and Food
■ Chapter of Chaine de Rotisseurs Bailli Honoraire de Milwaukee Grand Cammandeur
■ Past President of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation
■ Member and Past President of the Milwaukee Area Technical College Hospitality Program Advisory Committee
■ Member of the Education Foundation Milwaukee Area Technical College
■ Past Director of the Friends of Art Museum in Milwaukee
■ National level participation of the American Culinary Federation and member of the National Accreditation Team for the Joliet Junior College (Illinois)
Philanthropy
■ Co-Founder of the Annual Ronald McDonald Fundraiser Dinner
■ Junior Achievement
■ Grape Lakes Annual Museum Fundraiser
■ Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund
■ Florentine Opera
■ Judge in Culinary Arts Competition
■ Wisconsin Restaurant Association annual food show
■ Milwaukee American Culinary Federation Salon
■ Wisconsin Restaurant Area Chef of the Year 1996
■ American Culinary Federation Chef of the Year 1994
■ American Culinary Federation Board of Directors - Milwaukee Chapter
■ American Institute of Wine & Food Board of Directors - Milwaukee Chapter
■ Grand Commader Chaine de Rotisseur - Board of Directors 2002-2022
■ Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation - President Board of Directors
■ East Town Association
■ Waldhaus Inn Board of Directors
■ Milwaukee Area Technical Committee Chairman of the Board
■ American Legion
■ Grape Lakes - Steering Committee
■ Ronald McDonald House - Steering Committee
■ Bavarian Soccer Club - Honorary Member (Milwaukee)
■ Chef’s of U.S.A - Board Member
■ Smithsonian Institute - Board Member
■ Milwaukee Area Technical College Technical Foundation President 2003-2005
■ Wisconsin Apprentice Council 1985
■ Milwaukee Art Museum Civic Award 1997
■ Wisconsin Gastronomy
■ Summerfest Music Festival - Board of Directors
■ Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association - Board of Directors
Public Relations:
■ Related work for Television in the Metro Madison & Milwaukee Areas - ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS & WTMJ
■ Publications: Wine Spectator, National Culinary Review, Chef’s, The Wall Street Journal, Chicago Tribune, Milwaukee Journal & Sentinel, Milwaukee Magazine, Wisconsin Trails, Exclusively Yours Magazine, Nations Restaurant New, Milwaukee Business Journal, and many cookbooks.
As a Certified Culinary Educator:
■ Milwaukee Area Technical College - Culinary Program
■ The Culinary Review
Knut married Ursula Hoche in August, 2000. He also had a tight knit family life with Ursula and his two daughters Tosca Apitz Hoffmann (Loveland, Colorado) and Constance & Arnold Nelson (Wild Rose, Wisconsin) as well as his extended family Ken (Diane), Rick (Sheila), Preston (Susan), Kim, Gavin (Jennifer), Craig (Tricia), Bethany (Leonard), Christopher, Kayla (Patrick), Natalie (Brett), Lauren (Spencer), Erica (Andrew), Lindsey, Spencer (Harlow), John, Barry, Holly, Bob and beloved grand dog Donald and grand kitties Dakota, Roxy, Kaiah & Stassi.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Karl and Toska Apitz, sister Waltraud (Victoria) Apitz Bartlett, sister Tosca Apitz Quinnies & her husband Barry and as well as countless friends and colleagues.
Visitation TODAY, Thursday August 31 from 10:30am until time of memorial service at 12Noon at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10280 N. Pt. Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53092. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Wisconsin Restaurant Association or the Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association.
Many, many thanks to the staff members at Lasata Rehabilitation Center (Cedarburg) and Anita’s Gardens Senior Care (Grafton) for the exceptional care given to Knut.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon serving the family 262-241-8085 www.schmidtandbartelt.com.