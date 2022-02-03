Kurt H. Mintzlaff, 64
Kurt H. Mintzlaff, age 64, died on January 30, 2022, at Froedtert Medical Center after suffering severe injuries from an accidental fall at home.
Kurt was born on September 26, 1957, in Port Washington, to F. Carl and Joyce Mintzlaff of Grafton. He graduated from Grafton High School in 1976 and was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball, and track. Upon graduation, Kurt went to Colorado to learn camera repair. He continued his passion for photography throughout his life and has captured many beautiful moments in people’s lives. Kurt attended school for heating and air conditioning and was the Operations Manager for the Brown Deer School District at the time of his death. He was known to be able to “fix anything” from his vast mechanical knowledge and abilities.
Kurt had a passion for any and all animals and the love of the beautiful Great Lakes surrounding the shoreline of Wisconsin. He was the proud owner of four cats and would daily go outside to attend the wildlife surrounding his home. Kurt could be found sitting near the shoreline of Lake Michigan or taking a drive to Lake Superior. He loved the song and the history of the Edmund Fitzgerald and was one of the first individuals to be a member of the Great Lakes Shipwrecks Museum.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Mary Nierode, whom he married on October 16, 2021. Kurt and Mary attended grade school and high school together and reconnected after many years. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Andrea Ditto; his mother, Joyce Mintzlaff; his brothers David Mintzlaff (Tricia), Paul Mintzlaff (Jeanne); his nephews Chad Mintzlaff (Michelle), Steven Schnaar (Brenna), Drew Schnaar (Emily), Ian Mintzlaff, Joseph Mintzlaff; great-nephew, Jayson Mintzlaff; great-nieces, Kendall Mintzlaff and Hailey Schnaar; co-workers and many friends.
Services will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, with visitation from 4-6 p.m. and an informal service at 6:00 p.m. Family requests that any donations be made to the Ozaukee County Humane Society.
