Kyle Peterson, 35
Kyle Peterson, age 35, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 9, 2022. Kyle was the beloved son of Mark and Char Peterson; dearest brother of Brandon (Rhiannon Lucente) Peterson; doting father of Kennedy Rose; loving partner of Katelyn Dekeyser; adored grandson of Carolyn (the late Russ) Poniewaz and Hilda (the late Donald) Peterson; deeply loved nephew of Randi (Steven) Vicenzi, Alan Brown, Rae Jean (Tim) Walker, Lynn Kanneberg, Gail Peterson and Todd Peterson; amazing cousin of Lindsay (Patrick) Eimerman, Alec (Kelly) Vicenzi, Ryan (Jennifer Wildes) Vicenzi, Andrea Brown, Kacie (Jake) Helgeson, Danica (Henry Arthur) Kanneburg, Shane (Kenna) Kanneburg; best buddy of Nello Cassai; he will also be missed by many, many more relatives and close friends.
Kyle grew up in Grafton and graduated from Grafton HS, all while surrounded by childhood close friends. He held a successful career as a leader in manufacturing settings and established many more close friendships with his charismatic personality. As well as working a full-time job, he was also attending UWM; Kyle was just 16 credits short of his bachelor’s degree in Business. As he ventured through life, he held many hobbies; hunting was his passion, he was an avid sports lover, creating art was a beautiful talent he possessed, and his gift for connecting with children was one of his most endearing qualities. This natural love of kids was most obvious when he and Katelyn brought their beautiful daughter, Kennedy Rose, into this world. Through all of his adventures, and relationships built, he was diligent to maintain childhood friends his entire life and never took any friendship for granted; a true appreciation for people. Kyle was always the life of the party, one of the most inclusive people we have ever known and will be dearly missed by more people than we will ever be able to comprehend. Although we lost him too soon, his radiant smile and bigger-than-life personality will live on in every one of our hearts.
A celebration of life will be held at Pilgrim United Church of Christ (1621 2nd Ave., Grafton) on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Please bring your best stories to encourage laughter, love and appreciation of memories with Kyle.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.