L. Joan (Joanie) Buschman, 91
On August 17, 2022, at 91 years old, Joanie Buschman passed peacefully after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born on October 15, 1930, to Laura M. (nee Moore) Kindt (1907-1983) and Harvey W. Kindt (1902-1981) in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Deborah Ann Nebhan (1950-1999). She is survived by her husband of 66 years, S.K. “Busch”; her sons Mark (Deborah) Buschman and Scott (Christine) Buschman; and her son-in-law, Don Nebhan; and grandchildren Zachary, Luke, Jacob and Joseph Buschman and Nicole Johnson, William and Jimmy Buschman and Dr. Caroline Nebhan.
As an only child, she and her parents lived throughout the Midwest before finally settling in St. Louis, Missouri, where she met the love of her life, S.K. (Busch) Buschman. In 1955 they were married and built their lives in Mequon. As a swimmer and diver, graduating with a BS degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation from Indiana University, it wasn’t long before she turned those passions into making an impact on her community. She taught and coached swimming and synchronized swimming in the area’s recreation departments. Almost all the baby boomers in the Mequon-Thiensville area can claim they learned to swim from Mrs. Buschman.
As a lifelong volunteer, Joan adored classical music and served on the Milwaukee Symphony League for 50 years. She was most proud of making classical music accessible to all children with the Kinderkonzert programs. She was instrumental in working with the Red Cross as a water safety instructor for 35 years. She held positions within the AAU and started the first synchronized swimming program in Wisconsin. The program began at Nicolet High School pool in 1957. She later managed the activities at the Homestead High School pool for the Recreation Department. Joan worked at Alverno College and administered the Society of Fine Arts and various programs. For 65 years she and Busch have been devoted members of the Mequon United Methodist Church where Joan used to sing in the choir while serving on many committees and Busch still continues to volunteer. Girl Scouts, AFS, and the Mequon-Thiensville Library League are all part of the long list.
Family and friends were extremely important to Joan. She continued to touch people’s lives until she passed. Her devotion to the community in Mequon will live on. While she was born an only child she left behind countless brothers, sisters and forever friends.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Horizon Hospice for making her last days special. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society https://www.wihumane.org/donate/memorials-honorary-gifts or OccuPaws Guide Dog Association https://occupaws.org/how-to-help/donate/.
Arrangements have not yet been made for the memorial service at Mequon United Methodist Church. You will find up-to-date information regarding the day and time of service on the Cremation Society of Milwaukee website, https://www.cremationsocietyofmilwaukee.com.