Laura Jane Menzel, 78
Laura Jane Menzel, 78, of Oro Valley, AZ, and Cedarburg passed away on March 20, 2022. She was born to parents Dominic and Eleanor Slusarski, on August 29, 1943, in Stevens Point. She was preceded in death by her sister Loretta and brothers Larry and Frank. She is survived by her husband and lifelong loving companion, Dave Menzel.
Laura met Dave Menzel in 1961. They were married on January 22, 1966, in West Allis. Together they raised two children Brent and Jennifer. Laura was a loving “Nana” to Marinah and Katelyn and “Grandma Laura” to Hannah, Joey and Julia.
Laura graduated magna cum laude with an English major and teaching degree at UW-Stevens Point.
Laura worked as a substitute teacher at Cedarburg High School. She held many other paid and volunteer positions including the COPE crisis Hotline and activities coordinator at Lasata Care Center. She had a passion for caring and a sincere interest in people.
She was an avid reader with a curiosity for learning about life and sharing her knowledge with others. Laura enjoyed challenging herself and keeping her mind sharp through solving brain teasers. Laura was a lifelong artist, always seeking new ways to express her creativity.
Upon request of Laura there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Please visit www.lauramenzel.remembered.com to share your memories or condolences.
Upon request of Laura, have a piece of pizza in honor of her!