Lauren L. Schedler, 65
Ms. Laurie Schedler passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Cedarburg on March 3, 2023. She was 65 years old.
Lauren was born in Milwaukee on February 9, 1958, daughter of Robert and Virginia (nee Dreblow) Schedler. The family moved to the Cedarburg area in 1966 and Laurie attended local schools, graduating from Cedarburg High School, Class of 1976. She later attended Cardinal Stritch University and earned her degree in 2003.
Ms. Schedler had been employed at Johnson Controls as a credit analyst and retired in 2016 after 38 years of faithful service to the company.
Laurie was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Nicholas Schedler of West Palm Beach, FL, and Shannan Schedler of Port Washington, grandchildren Christian and Paige Schedler, sisters Julianne Schmig and Christine Murray, and brother Scott (Darci) Schedler. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Laurie is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Virginia.
She was laid to rest beside her parents at Immanuel Cemetery, Cedarburg, in a private family service. A Celebration of Life is being planned for later this year.
