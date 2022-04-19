Lauren M. Roob, 52
Lauren Roob of Cedarburg was born to eternal life in the early morning hours of Monday, April 11, 2022. She was 52 years old.
Lauren was born in Oak Park, IL, on September 6, 1969, daughter of Tom Sorchy and Val (Klemp) Sorchy. Her family moved to Cedarburg in 1975. Lauren graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1987. Then, Lauren attended UW-Stevens Point, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications in 1991. She worked as a global product marketing specialist for Brady Corp. in Milwaukee for more than twenty years.
On June 30, 1995, she married Tim Roob at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Port Washington. The couple lived in Port Washington before moving to Cedarburg in 2013. Lauren was an active member of Christ Church in Mequon. She was an amazing and inspiring people person with a kind and loving heart. Lauren enjoyed helping others, always encouraging, positive and cheerful. She loved spending time with her beautiful children, especially during family trips to Florida.
Lauren is survived by her husband, Tim, and their three children: Cameron, Hailey, and Travis, all of Cedarburg. She is further survived by her parents, Tom and Val Sorchy of Cedarburg; her sister, Kris (Chris) Comeaux of Boston, MA; her in-laws, Robert and Barbara Roob of Port Washington; three brothers-in-law: Chris Roob of Brown Deer, Ben Roob of Port Washington, and Eric Roob of Belgium; two nephews Ben Roob Jr., and Chase Comeaux; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends.
A time of gathering will take place on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Christ Church, 13460 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon. A service to celebrate Lauren's life will be held at 12 noon, with lunch to follow in the gathering area at Christ Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Susan G. Komen for the Cure (www.komen.org)
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.